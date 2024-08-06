MARYLAND NEWS – 5-year-old boy, Declan Hicks, from La Plata killed after wind lifts moon bounce off the ground

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A Maryland community is grieving the tragic death of 5-year-old Declan Hicks, who was killed when a gust of wind lifted a moon bounce into the air during a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball game. Hicks, a member of the La Plata Blue Knights flag football team, was inside the bounce house when it soared 20 feet high before crashing down onto the field. The incident, which also resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to another child, led to the cancellation of the weekend’s games and prompted an outpouring of condolences from local organizations and the community.

In response to the tragedy, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported that Hicks was initially flown to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have offered counseling and support to those affected, while Southern Potomac Church in White Plains announced a town hall meeting for emotional and spiritual aid. The community is rallying together to support Hicks’ family, friends, and all those impacted by this devastating event.