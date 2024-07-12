MARYLAND NEWS – 4 killed in Prince George’s county due to record heat

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths, with five fatalities already reported in Virginia and Maryland this year, according to state health officials. In Maryland, all four deaths occurred in Prince George’s County, as confirmed by the Maryland Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health has not specified the location of its single heat-related fatality. Additionally, Northern Virginia has seen over 300 cases of heat-related illness, with 94 cases reported in Fairfax County. Since June 29th, there have been 443 emergency room visits in Maryland due to heat-related conditions.

Heat-related illnesses vary from mild conditions like heat rash or cramps to severe issues such as heat exhaustion or stroke. Factors increasing susceptibility to these illnesses include certain medications, age extremes, pregnancy, and chronic diseases like diabetes, kidney, and heart problems. The CDC advises wearing light and loose clothing, staying hydrated, and using air-conditioning to mitigate the risks of extreme heat.