ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Tik Toker Brooke Schofield under fire for racist and insensitive tweets

Brooke Schofield, a TikTok personality and podcast host, has faced backlash after a series of racist tweets from 2012 to 2015 resurfaced. These tweets, shared by gossip site PopCrave, included insensitive remarks about the death of Trayvon Martin and other offensive comments. Schofield defended George Zimmerman’s actions, saying “Guarantee if Zimmerman shot a white guy, this wouldn’t even be a story,”. Brooke then doubled down claiming the incident was not racially motivated and criticized the media’s portrayal: “News flash this wasn’t a crime of racism it was self-defense.” In her tweets, she also made derogatory comments about African Americans, which further fueled the controversy.

In response to the resurfaced tweets, Schofield issued a public apology on TikTok, expressing regret and acknowledging the disturbing nature of her past remarks. She attributed her previous beliefs to being raised by conservative grandparents and being influenced by right-wing media. “[My grandpa] is a very, very right wing conservative man. It was like my household was literally just Fox News all the time. Rush Limbaugh, like, if you guys know who that is, he played literally all day long, through the house, and that was just like the only thing ever that I had been exposed to.” said Brooke. Schofield emphasized that she has grown and changed her views, apologizing to those hurt by her words. Despite her apology, online critics remain unconvinced, questioning the sincerity of her explanation.