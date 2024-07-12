ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Star of “The Shinning”, Shelly Duvall dies at 75

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Shelley Duvall, known for her roles in “The Shining” and collaborations with director Robert Altman, has passed away at the age of 75. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed her death but did not disclose the cause. Gilroy mentioned that Duvall had been suffering greatly in the last year of her life and is now “free to fly away.” Duvall’s career began with her debut in Altman’s 1970 film “Brewster McCloud,” and she continued to work with him on several projects, earning acclaim, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress in 1977 for her role in “3 Women.”

In 1980, Duvall starred alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” and appeared with Robin Williams in Altman’s “Popeye.” She remained active in the film industry throughout the ’80s and ’90s, retiring in 2002. Duvall publicly discussed her struggles with mental illness during a 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil,” a segment that received criticism for its exploitative nature. She made a brief return to acting in the 2023 horror film “The Forest Hills,” which marked her final role. Duvall and Gilroy, who met in 1989 while co-starring in Disney Channel’s “Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme,” lived together in Blanco, Texas.