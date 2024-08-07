ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – South African Actress, Connie Chiume, from the movie Black Panther dies at 72

Veteran South African actress Connie Chiume, known for her roles in Black Panther and its sequel, has passed away at the age of 72. In addition to her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chiume was a significant figure in South African television and appeared in Beyoncé’s musical film “Black is King.” Her family announced her death on Instagram, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Born in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume began her career in the arts after moving to Greece in 1977. She gained fame in 1989 with her role in the TV series “Inkom’ Edla Yodwa” and went on to win several awards, including the NTVA Avanti Award and the SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Chiume continued to make notable appearances in productions like “Rhythm City” and “Black Panther,” where she portrayed a Mining Tribe Elder. In 2022, she reflected on her unexpected rise to fame with “Black Panther” and her role in “Black is King” as Simba’s mother, Sarabi.