ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Russell Brand granted bail in his first court appearance over sexual assault charges

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted conditional bail during a court appearance on Friday, after he was charged last month with rape and sexual assault. London’s Metropolitan Police charged Brand, 49, with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, and one count of oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault. These charges relate to four separate women. The alleged incident took place between 1999 and 2005, and he has denied the allegations.

The hearing gave further details around the allegations that Brand faced, which took place at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. Brand spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address, and that he understood the bail conditions. He is now due to appear at court in the British capital on May 30th. The Metropolitan Police described Brand as living in Southern England when announcing the charges in April.