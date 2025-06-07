a
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Robert De Niro's daughter comes out as trans

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Robert De Niro’s daughter, Airyn De Niro, has come out publicly as transgender. Airyn is an aspiring actress and model, and recently came out as trans in an interview with Them magazine published on April 29th, and discussed life as one of the renowned Hollywood actor’s seven kids. In the interview, Airyn said, “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen.” She went on to say, “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Last month, many tabloids, including the Daily Mail, wrote about her transition after she was seen in New York City. She was repeatedly referred to as a “nepo baby,”  which is a common term referring to children of celebrities who benefit from their parents’ fame despite them being largely out of the spotlight. None of those outlets, she claimed, reached out to her before publishing their articles. She said, “Not only did they get information wrong about me… They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me,” she said. De Niro shares his twins, Airyn and Julina De Niro, with model Toukie Smith.

 

