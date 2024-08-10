ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Rapper Travis Scott arrested at the Paris Olympics

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel following an altercation involving a security guard and his own bodyguard. French authorities confirmed the arrest, which occurred after police responded to a call at the Georges V hotel early Friday. The investigation is ongoing, with Scott’s representative in communication with Parisian authorities to resolve the matter.

Scott, who was in Paris for the Olympics, attended the U.S. men’s basketball semifinal the night before his arrest. Known for his significant impact on the hip hop scene, Travis Scott has numerous Billboard Hot 100 hits, including four chart-topping singles. The incident is part of a broader trend, with Paris prosecutors reporting 471 arrests during the Olympics, some involving minors.