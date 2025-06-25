a
Entertainment News – Prosecution rests in Diddy trial as defense moves for acquittal

DAILY NEWS / Entertainment
Entertainment News – Prosecution rests in Diddy trial as defense moves for acquittal

Ananya Roy, News Writer

Federal prosecutors have rested their case against Sean “Diddy” Combs after more than six weeks of testimony from 34 government witnesses. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, conspiracy, and transportation for prostitution.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed a motion for acquittal, arguing the government failed to prove a coordinated effort among Combs’s employees to commit crimes, an essential element of the racketeering charge. While such motions are rarely granted, the move signals an aggressive defense strategy ahead of the trial’s final stage.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday, and the jury could begin deliberations by the end of the week. 

