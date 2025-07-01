a
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – LeBron stays with the Lakers for $52.6 million for one more year

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – LeBron stays with the Lakers for $52.6 million for one more year

DAILY NEWS / Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – LeBron stays with the Lakers for $52.6 million for one more year

Ananya Roy, News Writer

LeBron James has picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, signaling a likely final run with the Lakers. LeBron emphasized his desire to stay competitive while also acknowledging the realities of his career stage. He’s expected to play alongside his son Bronny this season, and though a trade or retirement isn’t off the table, for now, he remains in Los Angeles, looking to end his storied tenure on his terms.

As a team, the Lakers are navigating a pivotal offseason. With new owner Mark Walter at the helm, they’re focused on balancing competitiveness with long-term planning. The front office is focused on maintaining a flexible and competitive roster heading into the 2025–26 season.

