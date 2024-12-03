ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after alarming blood test

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on Wednesday following an alarming blood test result. His attorney reported that the 72-year-old former film producer required immediate medical attention and will remain hospitalized until he fully recovers.

Weinstein’s health has been a frequent point of concern, compounded by reports of poor medical care at Rikers Island, where he is incarcerated. His attorneys have criticized the prison’s conditions, likening them to a gulag, and cited a lack of clean underwear and bloodstained clothing during a recent visit. These complications could delay Weinstein’s retrial for his 2020 rape convictions, which which resulted in his incarceration at Rikers.