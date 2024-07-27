ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Four members of the gospel group The Nelons tragically killed in plane crash

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Tragedy struck when four members of the renowned gospel group, The Nelons, perished in a plane crash en route to a performance. The crash claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelons Clark, their daughter Amber, her husband Nathan Kistler, the pilot Larry Haynie, his wife Melissa, and the family’s assistant Melodi Hodges. The group was traveling to the 2024 when their plane went down in Wyoming. There were no survivors, and the incident was confirmed by the local sheriff’s department.

Autumn Nelons Streetman, a member of The Nelons who was not on the flight, expressed her grief and gratitude in an emotional statement, thanking supporters for their prayers and asking for continued support for her family. The crash also sparked a wildfire, which was quickly contained by emergency services. The family had shared their airport adventures in a vlog before the crash, and their followers have since expressed their condolences and prayers, mourning the loss of the beloved gospel group members.