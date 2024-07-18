ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Founder of Fandango , J. Michael Cline, leaped to his death in tragic suicide

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

J. Michael Cline, co-founder of Fandango and a philanthropist dedicated to tiger conservation, tragically died after jumping from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Midtown. Cline, a 64-year-old entrepreneur and father of six from Greenwich, Connecticut, left an apparent suicide note before his fall, which occurred just days after undergoing gallbladder surgery. Known for his significant contributions to various startups, Cline’s death has shocked those who knew him.

Cline owned several multi-million dollar homes, including Hamptons and Palm Beach, Florida properties. Despite his early departure from Fandango, the company faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as movie theater attendance dropped. Cline, a graduate of Cornell University and Harvard Business School, was also the chairman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and executive chairman of Juxtapose, a firm focused on funding consumer-oriented startups. His commitment to entrepreneurship and wildlife preservation left a lasting impact on many.