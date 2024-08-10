ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Former CEO of Youtube, Susan Wojcicki dies at 56

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Susan Wojcicki, a pioneering figure in the tech industry and former CEO of YouTube, passed away at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Her husband, Dennis Troper, shared the news, expressing deep sorrow for the loss of his wife and mother to their five children. Despite her health challenges, Wojcicki remained committed to philanthropy, especially in supporting research for the disease that ultimately claimed her life.

Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 as one of its earliest employees and played a significant role in its growth, later becoming YouTube’s CEO. She stepped down in 2023 to focus on her family, health, and personal projects but continued to contribute to Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in an advisory role. Her impact on the tech world was profound, and she is remembered fondly by her colleagues and successors.