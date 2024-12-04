ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Critics argue “Wicked” the musical mirrors U.S. politics

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Since its release, Wicked has been both praised and criticized for its shocking political parallels. The story poses compelling allegories about race, which many find reflective of U.S. politics and society.

The narrative centers on Elphaba, a girl ostracized and bullied for her green skin. Many Black women and women of color have said they identify with Elphaba’s experiences.

Supporters of the movie have drawn parallels between Wicked and the struggles faced by people of color in the United States. Additionally, some characters have been compared to members of the Republican Party for their oppressive actions and demeanor toward Elphaba throughout the film. Critics, on the other hand, argue that those finding political parallels are reading too deeply into the story.