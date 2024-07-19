ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Cable news anchor, Lou Dobbs, passes away at 78

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Lou Dobbs, a prominent business news anchor known for his vocal support of Donald Trump, passed away at 78. His career spanned decades, beginning at CNN in 1980, where he anchored “Moneyline” for over 20 years. Dobbs later joined Fox Business Network, where he became a significant figure, especially during Trump’s rise in politics. He used his platform to support Trump and promote anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy theories, particularly after the 2020 election, which led to lawsuits against Fox News and Dobbs himself.

Dobbs’ controversial comments on voter fraud resulted in significant legal battles for Fox News, including a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. His program was canceled in February 2021, shortly after these lawsuits were filed. Despite these controversies, Dobbs was praised by Trump and media colleagues for his contributions to broadcasting. Fox News and CNN expressed their condolences to his family, highlighting his impact on the industry and his enduring legacy as a pioneer in cable news.