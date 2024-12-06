WORLD NEWS – Avocados and tequila from Mexico, in jeopardy due to Trump’s tariffs

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President-elect Donald Trump has proposed significant economic measures since his election in November. One of the nations most impacted by these plans would be Mexico. If Trump’s tariff proposals are implemented, the prices of iconic Mexican goods such as avocados, tequila, and mezcal could rise by as much as 25%. These increases would be particularly burdensome as demand for these products typically peaks during this time of year.

In response, Mexico’s economists and President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo have threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs. However, such measures could backfire, increasing the prices of American products like corn essential to Mexico’s agriculture sector. Economists warn that these tariffs could trigger a recession in Mexico, with an estimated 4.4% drop in GDP.