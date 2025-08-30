NATIONAL NEWS: Powerball Lottery winnings surpass $1 billion: Check your numbers here to see if you are a winner

The Powerball Lottery for tonight surpassed $1 billion for anyone who matched the six winnning numbers. The last drawing occurred on August 27, but there was no winner matching all six numbers, so the jackpot increased over the past three days.

The winning jackpot numbers for the August 30, 2025 drawing are: 03, 18, 22, 27, 33 The Powerball is 17.

MEGA MILLIONS:

The Mega Millions drawing and winning jackpot numbers for last night, August 29th, are 13, 31, 32, 44, 45. The Mega Ball is 21. Good luck.