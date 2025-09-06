NATIONAL NEWS – 09/06/2025 The Powerball Lottery hits $1.7 billion – Check your numbers here to see if you have the winning ticket.

POWERBALL:

The Powerball Lottery for tonight surpassed $1.7 billion for anyone who matched the six winnning numbers. The last drawing occurred on September 3th, but there was no winner matching all six numbers, so the jackpot increased over the past three days.

The winning jackpot numbers for the September 6, 2025 drawing are: 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 The Powerball is 17.

MEGA MILLIONS:

The Mega Millions drawing and winning jackpot numbers for last night, September 5th, are 6, 14, 36, 58, 62 The Mega Ball is 24. Good luck.