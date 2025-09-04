NATIONAL NEWS – 09/03/2025 Powerball Lottery winnings at $1.4 billion: Check your numbers here to see if you are a winner

POWERBALL:

The Powerball Lottery for tonight surpassed $1.4 billion for anyone who matched the six winnning numbers. The last drawing occurred on September 1st, but there was no winner matching all six numbers, so the jackpot increased over the past three days.

The winning jackpot numbers for the September 3, 2025 drawing are: 03, 16, 29, 61, 69 The Powerball is 22.

MEGA MILLIONS:

The Mega Millions drawing and winning jackpot numbers for last night, September 2nd, are 7, 17, 35, 40, 64 The Mega Ball is 23. Good luck.