Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»WORLD NEWS – Muslim deaths skyrocket during Haj to Mecca due to extreme temperatures

WORLD NEWS – Muslim deaths skyrocket during Haj to Mecca due to extreme temperatures

0
By on DAILY NEWS, Features

Zoe Mckey, Staff writer

Hundreds of pilgrims have died from extreme heat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, with temperatures reaching up to 125.2°F. Reports indicate that at least 550 people have died, including 323 Egyptians, largely due to heat-related illnesses.

Other nations, including Tunisia, Jordan, Iran, Senegal, and Indonesia, also reported fatalities. Despite warnings to stay hydrated and avoid the hottest hours, many pilgrims faced severe heat stress, illustrating the increasing danger posed by rising global temperatures during this massive religious event.

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.