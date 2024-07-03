WORLD NEWS – Hurricane Beryl sets unprecedented records

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Hurricane Beryl has set unprecedented records, becoming the first Category 4 storm to form in the Atlantic in June and later intensifying into the earliest Category 5 storm on record. This formidable hurricane made landfall on Carriacou Island, causing extensive damage and fatalities, with predictions of further devastation as it progresses towards Jamaica. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates an exceptionally active hurricane season, driven by unusually warm Atlantic waters. This year’s early and powerful storm activity highlights the impact of warmer ocean temperatures, which fuel more intense hurricanes.

Beryl’s rapid intensification from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in just 42 hours underscores a troubling trend linked to climate change. Warmer sea surface temperatures contribute to this rapid intensification, making storms like Beryl more destructive and harder to prepare for. Studies indicate that the frequency of such rapidly intensifying storms is likely to increase with ongoing greenhouse gas emissions.