WHITE HOUSE – President Biden and Vice President Harris briefed on Iran retaliating against Israel

President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by their national security team that the timing and specifics of potential attacks by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel remain uncertain. U.S. officials have indicated that the Biden administration is preparing to counter these possible attacks and is working to apply diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to reduce their likelihood of retaliating following the assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s military commander.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed G7 counterparts about the possibility of an imminent attack from Iran and Hezbollah within 24-48 hours, but U.S. intelligence assessments presented to Biden and Harris were more complex, indicating two waves of attacks from Iran and its proxies. Despite this, the exact nature and sequence of these attacks remain unclear. The White House is also focused on defending U.S. forces and responding to attacks on personnel, emphasizing continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.