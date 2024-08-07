WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Gene Sperling, senior economics advisor, leaves the White House to join Harris campaign

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

White House Senior Adviser Gene Sperling is transitioning from his current role to join Vice President Kamala Harris’ election campaign as a senior economic adviser. This move comes as the Democrats intensify their efforts to address policy issues against Donald Trump in the upcoming November election. Sperling, who has a history of serving under both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He played a significant role in managing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, which included the temporary expansion of the child tax credit and acting as a liaison during the auto strikes.

Sperling’s collaboration with Harris dates back to her tenure as California’s attorney general and continued during her time in the Senate and into the Biden presidency, where they jointly promoted the child tax credit’s monthly payments. While the pandemic relief programs decreased child poverty to half and provided substantial rental assistance, Republican critics argue that these measures contributed to rising inflation. Despite this, the White House credits Sperling with helping create a robust economy, supported by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who praised the generational investments and successful state collaborations spearheaded by Sperling.