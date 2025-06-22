WHITE HOUSE – Trump declares war on Iran, after campaign promises to keep U.S. out of wars

On Saturday night, President Trump, who made campaign promises last year to keep U.S. troops out of international wars, declared war on Iran, launched military strikes and proclaimed solidarity with Israel in what was initially supposed to be a de-escalation and move towards peace in the region. U.S. troups reportedly struck Iran using 6 bunker-buster bombs, as well as 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by submarines up to 400 miles away.

The 3 nuclear sites targeted in the strikes were Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan all located in Iran. During Israeli strikes over 865 Iranians were killed and over 3000 wounded.

The Trump administration reportedly did not brief the Gang of Eight, a group of leaders from both branches of Congress, before leading the strikes. Trump later proclaimed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were “completely and fully obliterated”.

He later posted: “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement regarding the U.S. embarkment into the international conflict: “Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised to retaliate in the escalation if the U. S. joined with Israel in strikes against the country. The war has the potential for grave consequences for the 40,000 U.S. troops stationed throughout the Middle Eastern region.