THE WHITE HOUSE – ALERT – While America slept, Trump sides with Russia, ends Russian sanctions, freezes Ukrainians to death, ends NATO

ALERT: This month at the White House, while Americans slept.

As Russia slowly takes over America:

1. President Trump turns on our allies, switches side in the Ukraine war, siding with Russia. Trump demands “minerals for lives” or Ukrainians can die.

2. President Trump orders an immediate end to funding of the energy grid that supplies heat and oil to Ukraine civilians in the middle of winter. The U.S. is now supporting Russia’s efforts to freeze to death Ukraine’s civilian families and allow a Russian takeover.

3. On her FIRST DAY on the job, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi shuts down the foreign influence task force. This U.S. agency PREVENTS Russia from influencing U.S. elections. She also shut down the agency that imposes SANCTIONS on Russia. The U. S. no longer sanctions Russia for invading a killing thousands of Ukrainians. There isn’t even an agency for sanctions anymore.