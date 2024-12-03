NATIONAL NEWS – Vaping companies battle FDA before the Supreme Court over children and e-cigarettes

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging the FDA’s regulation of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. E-cigarettes have posed a growing health risk to teens and young adults due to their candy-like flavors. The FDA has restricted the sale of flavored products such as pink lemonade, rainbow road, and peachy strawberry, which appeal to children.

These flavors significantly influence the age demographics of vape users. However, e-cigarette companies argue that the FDA enforces its regulations without clear criteria or standards, a practice they claim is unfair and overreaching.