2024 DNC – Protestors contaminate food with insects at DNC breakfast

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Photos: Wendy Thompson/DC Spotlight Newspaper

Chicago Police and the FBI are investigating an incident at the Fairmont Hotel during the Democratic National Convention where unknown individuals allegedly placed bugs, possibly crickets and maggots, in the breakfast buffet. The incident involved two women who reportedly ran out of a bathroom and contaminated the food before quickly leaving the area. A delegate witnessed the incident, which led to a swift response from law enforcement and hotel staff, who cleaned and sanitized the area.

This disruption is part of a broader pattern of attempts to interfere with the convention, including bomb threats at several hotels. The incident follows a similar event last month at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, and coincides with ongoing protests in Chicago related to the Gaza conflict. While no group has claimed responsibility, Indiana Democratic Party spokesperson Sam Barloga condemned the act, emphasizing the importance of peaceful protest and thanking security teams for their quick response.