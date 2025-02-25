WORLD NEWS – Zelenskyy says he will step down if it means Ukraine can join NATO

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he would be ready to give up his position as president of Ukraine if the country was allowed to be inducted into NATO. NATO membership would mean a lot to Ukraine including security and long-lasting peace for the country because of the security that NATO membership provides. Zelenskyy spoke at a forum of government officials in Kyiv that marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During this forum, Zelnskyy said, “ If to achieve peace, you need me to give up my post, I’m ready.” Zelenskyy’s comment appears to be in response to comments made by Donald Trump and Vladamir Putin suggesting that elections should be held in Ukraine despite Ukrainian law prohibiting elections from being held under martial law.

Early Sunday Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched 267 drone strikes into Ukraine on Saturday night. That was more than any other attack during the war. Ukraine’s air force said that 138 drones had been shot down in over 13 Ukrainian regions with over 119 more listed en route to the targeted regions. Three ballistic missiles had also been fired and one person was reported dead in the city of Kryvyi Rih. This attack has come after leaders in Kyiv and across Europe are seeking to navigate rapid changes in the U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump.