WORLD NEWS – Zelenskyy meets with Trump during Pope Francis’ funeral

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Saturday morning prior to attending Pope Francis’s funeral. Trump has been vocal about wanting to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, his last in-person meeting with Zelenskyy in February ended abruptly when Trump criticized Zelenskyy for being ungrateful for US aid. During the latest meeting, the two leaders spoke was on the phone in March.

In photos released by the Ukrainian government, Trump and Zelenskyy appeared to have a private discussion as well as speaking with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These two European leaders have been leading efforts in peace talks and negotiations for a ceasefire. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said, “Good meeting. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.”