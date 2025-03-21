WORLD NEWS – Zelenskyy and Trump speak after Trump’s meeting with Putin

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zekenskyy spoke with President Trump on Wednesday after Trump’s call with Russian leader Vladamir Putin on Tuesday. Trump took to social media after his meeting with Zelenskyy stating that the two talked for hours. Trump also said that they are “very much on track.” Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio both described the talks with Zelenskyy as being “fantastic” and praised Trump for fully briefing Zelenskyy on his conversation with Putin on Tuesday. In Zelenskyy’s statement, he thanked Trump for continuing to meet him and for the military aid that the U.S. given to Ukraine throughout the war. Zelenskyy mentioned, “especially the Javelin missiles that President Trump was first to provide.” During their meeting, Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems. It was also reported that, “The two leaders also agreed on a partial ceasefire against energy.” The technical teams are set to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to develop plans to end the war completely.