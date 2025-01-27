WORLD NEWS – Trump threatens tariffs over deportation flights to Colombia

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump’s administration has claimed victory over Colombia after its government stated that it would accept flights carrying deported immigrants from the United States. The Colombian government announced on Sunday that it would accept these planes just hours after Trump threatened harsh tariffs on imports, alongside other measures targeting Colombia.

The U.S. and Colombia have been longtime allies in the fight against drug trafficking and have partnered in joint anti-narcotics efforts. The White House has used this instance to warn other nations of the potential consequences of opposing Trump and his administration. Earlier in the day, Trump ordered visa restrictions and a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports, threatening to raise it to 50% within a week. Trump also warned of further retaliatory measures in response to Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s initial resistance to accepting deported migrants.

Trump claimed that Petro’s actions “jeopardized” U.S. national security. In a post on social media, Trump stated, “These measures are just the beginning.” He further added, “We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States.”