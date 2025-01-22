WORLD NEWS – Trump threatens Russia with sanctions if it does not end war with Ukraine

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Trump threatened to impose high-level tariffs and sanctions on Russia if it does not end its war with Ukraine. In a post on his social media, Trump called out Vladimir Putin by name, asserting that he had a good relationship with the Russian leader but stating it was time to end “this ridiculous war!” His post continued: “We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better. It’s time to MAKE A DEAL. NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!”

The economic impact of potential sanctions on Russia has yet to be determined. Trump claimed his intention was not to “hurt Russia” and stated that he was doing Putin “a very big FAVOR” given the number of lives lost in the conflict. Trump concluded his post by urging: “Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous war! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.” He also claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted peace, adding: “It takes two to tango.”