WORLD NEWS – Trump accuses Ukraine of starting the war, Zelenskyy accuses Trump of disinformation

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Wednesday that he wants the U.S. to stop spreading disinformation about the Russia-Ukraine war. His remarks came after former President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of starting the war. Trump’s claim echoed rhetoric frequently used by the Kremlin and Russian officials.

While speaking to the press in Kyiv, Zelenskyy stated, “I would like to see more truth from the Trump team.” He explained the dangers of disinformation, emphasizing how it harms Ukraine and could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin out of isolation. Despite his country’s ongoing struggles, Zelenskyy remained calm during the press conference.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy had an approval rating of 4% but provided no evidence for this statement. In reality, Zelenskyy’s reported approval rating is 57%, significantly higher than Trump’s current 44%. Zelenskyy responded, saying, “We’ve seen this disinformation. We understand it comes from Russia. Unfortunately, President Trump—and we have great respect for him as a leader of people we also respect very much—lives in this disinformation space.”