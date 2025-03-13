WORLD NEWS – The European countries retaliates against U.S. tariffs, hitting red states

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The European Union announced Wednesday that it would enact retaliatory trade actions with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products responding within hours to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%. The world’s largest trading bloc was expecting tariffs from the U.S. and prepared in advance. However, there are measures in place still that put a strain on the trans-Atlantic relations that were already tense.

The EU’s retaliatory measures cover a range of goods from the U.S. worth around 26 billion euros, which is equivalent to around $28 billion. These tariffs apply to aluminum products, textiles, home appliances, and agricultural goods. Goods like motorcycles, peanut butter, and jeans will also be hit. This is similar to the issues Americans faced during President Trump’s first term. The EU’s suits are also aiming for pressure points in the U.S. economy while minimizing the damage to the EU. EU officials have made it clear that tariffs and taxes on imports are aimed at products that are made in predominantly Republican states such as Kansas, Nebraska, Alabama, and Georgia.