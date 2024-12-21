WORLD NEWS – Syrian rebels’ HTS hold discussions with U.S. officials

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which recently seized control of Damascus after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled, faces scrutiny over its funding sources. HTS, designated a terrorist organization by the United Nations Security Council, has no public donor list or budget, raising concerns about transparency.

Speculation suggests that HTS has received indirect support from nations and organizations such as Turkey, Gulf countries, Israel, Ukraine, and the CIA. Additionally, the group has bolstered its arsenal by capturing weapons from Assad’s forces and acquiring munitions from Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

Although the United States has engaged in discussions with HTS, the group’s ties to terrorist activities and its unclear financial backing complicate its standing in global politics.