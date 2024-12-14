WORLD NEWS – South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol impeached, prime minister takes over presidential powers

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Saturday, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment vote was called in response to his attempted coup through the declaration of martial law. Martial law was lifted shortly after its declaration by a unanimous vote in the parliament on the same night the decree was given. The impeachment vote ended days of political tension in the South Korean capital and sparked intense debate.

Crowds outside the parliament erupted in cheers after the vote was made official. Many South Koreans viewed the declaration of martial law as a step backward, and the president’s impeachment as a major victory for the nation’s democracy. The impeachment was ratified by a vote of 204–85, stripping Yoon of his presidential powers and transferring them to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who assumed the role later that Saturday.