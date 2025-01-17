WORLD NEWS – South Korean President detained, faces prison time

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sent to a detention center in Seoul on Wednesday night after being questioned by anti-corruption officials. He was taken into custody over his imposition of martial law the previous month. Yoon was detained at the national presidential compound earlier in the day despite his consistent defiance of the nation’s anti-corruption agency. The agency, supported by police, raided the compound, which Yoon claimed did not have the authority to investigate his actions. However, he complied to prevent further violence.

Yoon is the country’s first sitting president to be apprehended and now faces the possibility of prison time on potential rebellion charges. In a video recorded shortly before being escorted to the headquarters of the anti-corruption agency, Yoon stated, “The rule of law has completely collapsed in this country.”

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials reported that Yoon was taken into custody five hours after investigators arrived at the presidential compound and gained entry three hours later. Hundreds of conservative supporters rallied outside the anti-corruption agency’s office, shouting slogans and holding signs that read, “We will fight alongside President Yoon Suk Yeol.”