WORLD NEWS – Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, FIFA confirmed that Saudi Arabia would host the 2034 World Cup in men’s soccer. The oil-rich country will undoubtedly benefit massively from the influx of tourists, spectators, and celebrities who come to watch the world-renowned tournament.

Spending in the global sector has become an increasingly profitable way for many nations to gain more recognition and significantly boost the tourism industry. This is especially common in sports that appeal to a global audience. The Saudi bid for the 2034 World Cup in men’s soccer was the only candidate and was supported by over 200 FIFA member federations. The clear support for the decision is indicative of the amount of money dedicated to the initiatives that led the Saudis to claim the spot.