WORLD NEWS – Russia’s high-ranking nuclear defense forces general killed by bomb in Moscow

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden under a scooter outside his Moscow apartment. His death follows Ukraine’s decision to press criminal charges against him.

Kirillov was under sanctions from several nations, including the U.K. and Canada, and faced accusations from Ukraine of using banned chemical weapons in the ongoing war. Ukraine has documented over 4,800 instances of alleged chemical weapon use by Russia since 2022, including the deployment of chloropicrin, which has been banned since its use in World War I.

As a high-ranking official, Kirillov’s death could mark a significant turning point in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.