WORLD NEWS – Russian military presence in Syria failed Assad government

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Seven years ago, Vladimir Putin declared that Syria had officially conquered the so-called terrorists within its borders with Russian military aid. Russia has been instrumental in sustaining Bashar Assad’s rule in Syria, as Assad relied heavily on Russian support after his hold over the Syrian people and government began to weaken.

As Assad fled to Moscow during a period of political crisis, Russia’s Kremlin failed to completely prevent Assad’s near-downfall, exposing the limitations of the Russian government and military. This revelation has been significant in shaping Ukraine’s strategy against Russia in its current war.

Since Assad’s rise to power, Russia has held substantial influence over Syrian government actions. However, Assad’s weakened position has diminished Russia’s leverage in the region and its neighboring countries. Recently, Syrian and Turkish officials reported that Assad had struggled to find a compromise with the two world powers.