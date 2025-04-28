WORLD NEWS – Russia declares a 72-hour ceasefire with Ukraine on WWII Victory Day

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire until next week to mark Victory Day in World War II. There is little progress as the U.S. presses for a deal to end the nearly 3-year-long war in Ukraine. Kyiv has already insisted on having an immediate truce. The Kremlin said that it was ordered on “humanitarian grounds” and will begin on May 8th and will end on May 10th.

Victory Day marks Moscow’s defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, which is Russia’s biggest secular holiday. Ukraine previously agreed with Trump’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which dismissed Putin’s ceasefire. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, “If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately.” He emphasized that Myiv is ready to accept Russia’s request for a 30-day ceasefire. Putin previously announced a 30-hour ceasefire for Easter, and Ukraine was ready to reciprocate at any time, but it said Russian attacks continued. In Moscow, Ukraine was accused of failing to halt the attacks.