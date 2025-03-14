WORLD NEWS – Putin’s aide rejects Trump’s 30-day ceasefire proposal with Ukraine

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has entered talks with Russian officials in Moscow. This is part of Trump’s proposal, which Ukraine has already accepted. This deal contains a 30-day ceasefire. However, Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov has rejected the idea. Ushakov spoke on Russian state television and dismissed the 30-day ceasefire as a “breather” for Ukrainian troops and emphasized Moscow’s preference for substantive peace talks.

Ushakov reiterated Russia’s demands: “ Ukraine must recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and four southeastern regions, withdraw troops from lands claimed by Russia, and pledge never to join NATO.” Ushakov also said that he “hopes [the United States]knows our position and wants to believe that they will take it into account as we work together going forward.”Russia also wants to limit the Ukrainian military, protect Russian speakers, and hold elections to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy.