WORLD NEWS – One dead, 71 injured after severe turbulence during Singapore Airlines flight

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

One passenger died Tuesday after their Singapore Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence. 71 people were also injured on the flight from London to Singapore. Geoff Kitchen, 73, was identified as the passenger who died during the incident.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members. The aircraft diverted and had an emergency landing in Bangkok after the turbulence. Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said, “Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members. Singapore Airlines swiftly dispatched a team to Bangkok last night, and they have been helping our colleagues with the support on the ground.”





