WORLD NEWS – Notre Dame Cathedral reopens amidst resignation of France’s prime minister

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Notre Dame Cathedral has officially reopened, five years after a devastating fire damaged the Gothic landmark in 2019. Attendees at the reopening ceremony included French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump and Zelensky’s appearance together comes amidst Trump’s controversial statements about reducing or halting U.S. military aid to Ukraine in an effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The reopening of Notre Dame coincides with a particularly tense period in French politics. A recent vote of no confidence has led to expectations that the French Prime Minister Michel Barnier will soon resign. The grandeur of the reopening ceremony is seen as an attempt to alleviate some of the intense political tensions in the country.