WORLD NEWS – Netanyahu testifies in corruption scandal, judges demand more testimony

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified for the first time in his long-running corruption trial. This is just one of several scandals involving Netanyahu over the years. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigations “witch hunts” driven by biased media and judicial systems.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime. Last week, the judges presiding over his case ruled that he must testify three times a week, forcing him to juggle his busy schedule amid an invasion of Syria’s demilitarized zone and ongoing conflict in Palestine.