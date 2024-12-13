WORLD NEWS – Macron seeks to stabilize the nation after a vote of no confidence

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a new prime minister following the resignation of former Prime Minister Michel Barnier after a vote of no confidence in the French parliament. Barnier resigned on Wednesday, escalating tensions within the French government. Macron’s spokesperson has emphasized that, at the moment, there is no “broader” political alliance than the one between Macron and his centrist and conservative allies from the Republican Party.

However, the Republican Party does not currently hold a majority in parliament. Despite the vote of no confidence, Macron has vowed to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027. The no-confidence vote was prompted by budget disputes that persisted for so long the government was barely functioning. Since the vote, Macron has engaged in talks with politicians from across the spectrum, including socialist leaders, as part of his efforts to achieve the stability the government urgently needs.