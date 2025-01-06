WORLD NEWS – Justin Trudeau resigns as leader of the Canadian Liberal Party amid low approval ratings

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down as leader of the Liberal Party. He will remain in office until a new leader and prime minister are selected in the upcoming October general elections.

In a public statement, Trudeau said, “I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”

Trudeau’s resignation follows a 19% drop in his approval ratings and the December resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a key ally, who cited disagreements over Canada’s trade response to the U.S. as a major factor in her departure.

Polls show the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, holding a 20% lead over the Liberals. Poilievre has received endorsements from prominent American conservatives, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk.