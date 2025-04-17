WORLD NEWS – Israeli troops kills 14 year-old U.S. teen for throwing stones in the West Bank

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Israeli soldiers murdered a Palestinian-American teenager and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank on Sunday night, according to Palestinian officials. The Israeli military said that it targeted a group that had been throwing stones at cars. The governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam, said that the 14-year-old boy who was killed was shot dead by Israeli troops in the village of Turusaya. The two other Palestinian-American boys 14 and 15 were injured during the incident.

The soldiers opened fire during a counterterrorism operation where they claimed that they saw, “terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving.” The soldiers killed one and hit the other two, the military said. The military shared a blurry video showing the incident in which three figures can be seen. The Israeli military said it would continue operating in the West Bank “to protect the residents in the area.”