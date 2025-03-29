WORLD NEWS – Israel resumes airstrikes, ending ceasefire agreement, vows to strike anywhere in Lebanon

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, the Israeli military launched an airstrike on a suburb in Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 with the militant group Hezbollah. Israel stated that it was targeting a building in the Dahiyeh suburb, where they suspected Hezbollah was storing drones.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group denied responsibility for Friday’s rocket fire, as well as a previous attack on March 22, stating that it remains committed to the ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We will not allow any fire on our communities, not even a trickle. We will continue to enforce the ceasefire with strength, strike anywhere in Lebanon against any threat to the State of Israel, and ensure that all our residents in the north return to their homes safely.”

The Israeli military warned residents to evacuate Dahiyeh before the strike. However, it was not immediately clear if there were casualties. Lebanese officials have reported at least 18 people dead in southern Lebanon over the past week, as a result of Israeli drone, air, and artillery strikes.